3rd group of Iranians stranded in Bulgaria return home

The third group of Iranian nationals who had been stranded in Bulgaria and other Balkan countries due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak returned home by a Qeshm Air flight from Bulgarian capital to Tehran on Sunday with the coordination and follow-up of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia.

Qeshm Air announced in June that it will send some special flight to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, to return stranded Iranians due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first group of Iranian citizens residing in Bulgaria returned home on June 18.

The second group arrived in mid-August.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

HJ/IRN84038838