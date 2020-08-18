Iran, Bulgaria finalizing doc. on exchanging workforce

In a video conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Denitsa Sacheva, Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari said the Islamic Republic seeks to dispatch expert Iranian workforce to Bulgaria.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for providing Bulgaria with Iranian coronavirus test kits.

Referring to the 19th session of the Bulgarian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Industrial, Trade and Technical Cooperation in Sofia, back in 2019, Shariatmadari said, "Following the talks held in that event, Iran has voiced its readiness on sharing experiences on issues such as technical protection and occupational health, employment, entrepreneurship, technical and vocational training, social support for vulnerable groups, social security, and etc with Bulgaria."

He also elaborated that Bulgaria suggested for endorsement of a bilateral document on exchanging workforce with Iran and the Islamic Republic has welcomed it.

The Bulgarian minister for her part hoped that the draft of the document would be signed in the near future.

In this video conference the two sides also briefed each other on the taken measures by their governments about supporting workforce in their countries under the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April 2019, and during the 19th session of the Bulgarian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission, Iran and Bulgaria signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in different fields, including ports and marine transport, postal services, trade, meteorology, and standardization policies.

The agreements were signed during a meeting between Iran’s visiting Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami with Bulgarian senior officials, including Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

