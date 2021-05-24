Iranian students stranded in India, Pakistan to return home

Mohammad-Hassan Zibakhsh Spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization broke the news on Monday and reiterated that special flight has been launched for returning Iranian students stranded in two countries of India and Pakistan due to the rising spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in these two Asian countries.

In order to return Iranian students from India and Iranian nationals in Pakistan to the country, an extraordinary flight will be launched for this reason by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines as instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Zibakhsh added.

The ban on Iranian flights to the countries of India and Pakistan had been imposed on Apr. 24 following the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 variant in India, he said, adding, “Accordingly, a special flight will be launched by Iran’s Mahan Airlines to India on Friday this week and another flight by Iran’s National Flag Carrier (Iran Air) to Pakistan next week.”

