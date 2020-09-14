Foreign passing flights from Iran’s sky hits 13% growth

Statistics put the number of foreign flights passed from Iranian sky in the current Iranian month of Mordad (from July 21 to August 22) at 8,431.

Although the number of foreign flights passed from Iranian sky in the said period recorded a 64.8 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, this figure showed a 13.4 percent growth as compared to a month earlier.

Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company on Monday announced the statistics of sortie flights passed from Iranian skies from July 21 to August 22, based on which 8,431 foreign flights passed from the Iranian sky in the same period.

The company put the number of foreign sortie flights passed from Iranian sky from June 21 to July 22 at 7,295, showing a 13.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, 30,649 sortie foreign flights have been registered in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from July 21 to August 22), showing a 77.6 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

The Company put the number of sortie foreign flights passed from Iranian skies in the first five months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 22, 2019) at 137,382.

MA/5024066