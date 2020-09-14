IAEA to inspect second location in Iran later this month

He made remarks on Monday, delivering his opening statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, IAEA website reported.

Grossi welcomed the agreement between the Agency and Iran and hoped that it will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust.

“My report on Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 covers our activities in the last few months in verifying and monitoring Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, “ he noted.

“The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran continue,” he added.

“Last month, I had discussions in Tehran with President Rouhani and other senior officials aimed at making concrete progress in addressing the Agency’s outstanding questions, and in particular at resolving the issue of access to two locations in Iran,” he maintained.

“We reached agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues raised by the Agency. The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, at one of the two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analyzed. A complementary access at the second specified location will take place later this month,” he continued.

FA/PR