1,044 centrifuges enriching uranium in Fordow: AEOI chief

In his reaction to the remarks of some lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament on non-implementation of 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments in Fordow Nuclear Enrichment Site, Ali Akbar Salehi reiterated, “The policies of the fourth step of reducing JCPOA commitments by the Islamic Republic of Iran has been fully implemented. Accordingly, AEOI activated an enrichment wing in the Fordow nuclear facility.”

As commissioner of these policies, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has completely fulfilled its duty in this respect, Salehi added.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), “We had promised not to enrich using these 1,044 centrifuges but according to the reduction of commitments, enrichment will be done as needed and we will also store the enriched materials.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is in a political challenge with the Global Arrogance, he said, adding, “Iran has been grappling with this challenge since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and excuse of this challenge was turned into the nuclear issue gradually.”

But finally, the Islamic Republic of Iran could isolate the United States in this challenge and this is a very valuable achievement for Iran, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran underlined.

