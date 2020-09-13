Tehran, Bishkek discuss expansion of economic ties

Iran’s Kazem Jalali and Kyrgyzstan’s Alikbek Dzhekshenkulovich Dzhekshenkulov conferred on a host of issues and explored the avenues for boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador offered his condolences to the Kyrgyz nation over the lives claimed by the coronavirus.

He expressed Iran’s readiness for the continuation of humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the battle against the pandemic.

The two sides also discussed the ways of providing medicine with favorable conditions for both countries.

The Kyrgyz ambassador also announced his country’s readiness to propel major economic projects with Tehran and increase exports of meat and agricultural products to Iran.

They also stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

