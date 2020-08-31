Rouhani felicitates Kyrgyz counter part on National Day

In a message on Monday to the President of the Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Rouhani congratulated the National Day of the country, hoping for boosting bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

"I sincerely congratulate National Day of Kyrgyzstan to you, the government and the people," he said

Referring to the historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries, Rouhani expressed hope that Iran and Kyrgyzstan would expand ties in all economic, political, and cultural fields through joint efforts.

"The efforts of the officials of the two countries to identify and eliminate possible obstacles and problems as well as making the most of the potentials can be a great step for boosting bilateral ties and providing more welfare for our nations”, he stressed.

Iranian President wished his counterpart health, success, and people of Kyrgyzstan wellbeing.

Rouhani also wished the country to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

RHM/5011725