Israeli presence in PG to increase instability:Iranian Parl.

Hereby, Permanent Secretariat of International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada of the Parliament strongly condemns the surrender of Bahraini regime to the Zionists and Global Arrogance and its compromise with criminal and child-killing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, which contradicts with the teachings of Islam and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Undoubtedly, Palestinian nation in continuation of their struggles will respond to this betrayal of the protégé rulers firmly, the statement is read.

The secretariat of the Parliament reiterated, “The acceptance of the humiliation of compromise by the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will never diminish the determination and resistance of nations of the Islamic world and occupied Palestinian lands and territories and Al-Quds will be liberated by the Palestinians.”

These rulers should know allowing Zionist regime to step its foot in the Persian Gulf region will not be a simple and temporary issue. Not only this irrational act will not spread peace and security, but also it will cause increasing insecurity and instability in the region which will engulf compromisers, the statement added.

Friday's accord normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain comes one month after the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.

