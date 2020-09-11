Normalization of ties with Israel, test of sensitivity of IW

Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami added, “If normalization is met with a decisive and revolutionary reaction from the Islamic world, those countries which want to normalize ties with Israel will certainly retreat.”

Turning to the normalization of ties between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime in an interview with IRNA, the Ayatollah said, “The Islamic Republic has been aware of the secret relations of reactionary Arab countries with the Zionist regime for a long time. It seems that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and some Arab countries have the same relations with this occupying regime but the Emirati government revealed these secret relations openly.”

Tehran interior Friday prayers leader termed the disclosure of relations with the Zionist regime as a test to measure sensitivity and reaction of the Islamic world to this ominous act and reiterated, “If normalization is met with a decisive and revolutionary reaction of the Islamic world, those who are in the line of this normalization will retreat.”

By normalizing its relations with the occupying regime in Jerusalem, the UAE government has betrayed both Islam and the Arab world as well as the aspirations of the oppressed Palestinian people, he said, adding, “Surely, this great treason and betrayal will remain in the memory of the rest of the region and they will regret sooner or later.”

The UAE government must take the advice of Leader of the Islamic Revolution seriously before it is too late and consider the usurping Zionist regime as an enemy.

Trump, in his imagination, seeks to gain concessions for the upcoming election by using such measures in the election campaign, but the consequences of this conspiracy will return to them with God's help, because the fake Zionist government cannot survive, Ayatollah Khatami underlined.

