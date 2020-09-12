Turkey condemns Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization

According to Turkish officials, the step will deliver a fresh blow to the efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and will further encourage the Israeli regime to continue its illegitimate practices toward Palestinians, Daily Sabah reported.

"We are concerned and strongly condemn Bahrain's undertaking to establish diplomatic relations with Israel," it said in a statement.

Turkey’s authorities emphasized that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and UN resolutions.

"It will further encourage the Israeli regime to continue illegitimate practices toward Palestine and its efforts to make the occupation of Palestinian lands permanent," the ministry statement said.

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

Donald Trump tweeted the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Friday's deal makes Bahrain the fourth Arab country to reach such an agreement with the Israelه regime since exchanging embassies with Egypt and Jordan decades ago and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August 2020.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization, calling it a shameful and humiliating act by the Bahrain government.

