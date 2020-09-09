Islamic Ummah not to neglect US-Zionist plots in W Asia

IRGC called it a US-Zionist plan to deviate and divert the world’s attention from active conspiracies orchestrated in the West Asian region.

The defeat of hostile policies of Global Arrogance and Zionism against the Islamic Ummah and the failure of their consecutive scenarios regarding Islamophobia have forced leaders of US terrorist government and fake Zionist regime to unveil new and already failed plans to neglect and deviate public opinion and world attention especially Islamic Ummah towards what is happening these days in strategic West Asia, the statement is read.

Republication of a cartoon by France’s Charlie Hebdo Magazine in insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is considered as a part of series of new conspiracies of enemies waged against the Islamic Ummah in the current critical historical situation which has emerged concurrently with unveiling sedition of normalization of Zionist relations with some Arab rulers, it adds.

Insulting the Holy Quran and the Prophet of Islam in Europe and the West under the pretext of freedom of expression, at the condition that thinking about the Holocaust is an unforgivable crime with punishment, is significant and reflects their false claim to support freedom of expression and human rights, adds the statement.

Hereby, Iran’s diplomatic apparatus and Islamic international legal institutions are expected to take practical and responsible action in dealing with the perpetrators of this heinous act, the statement reads,.

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has republished offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (S) that stirred outrage in the Muslim world when they were first published in 2015. The special issue was released on Wednesday, on the eve of the trial of suspects in a deadly attack on the paper’s office five years ago.

Meanwhile, during an illegal gathering on August 28, supporters of right-wing Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who leads the anti-Islamic Group Tight Direction (Stram Kurs), burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

