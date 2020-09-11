Homegrown “Simorgh” drone hits its targets using “Sadid” bomb

In the course of Zolfaghar-99 military exercise in eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, domestically-manufactured “Simorgh” drone attacked its target in distant waters using smart and vertical pinpointing bombs ‘Sadid’.

At this stage of the exercise held on Friday, Simorgh UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) flew from its base and succeeded in targeting a surface floating vessel after roaming more than a thousand kilometers using smart and pinpointing ‘Sadid’ bombs.

It should be noted that Simorgh Combat UAV with long operational range and 24-hour flight duration, which is capable of carrying out various operations such as patrols, reconnaissance and combat operations, joined 3rd Naval District of Nobovvat in Konarak in December 2019 in the presence of Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Commander.

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaqar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance.

The drill covers an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

Units of the Army’s Air and Ground Forces will contribute to the maneuvers, during which tactical offensive and defensive strategies will be drilled in line with the country’s agenda to safeguard its territorial waters and maritime access routes.

