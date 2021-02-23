  1. Politics
Zionist regime to pay price for its miscalculations: Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said that the Zionist regime will pay heavy price for its miscalculations.

Speaking in a meeting with the senior commanders of the Armed Forces on Tue., Major General Gholam Ali Rashid stated that the Zionist regime is seeking instability and spread of war in the region. Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay heavy price for the mistake in its strategic calculations and actions.”

In this meeting, he emphasized safeguarding and promoting defense–security preparedness.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters reiterated that the Zionist regime is seeking to spread instability and war by inciting the United States to war and killing American soldiers in the region.

The Zionist regime will undoubtedly pay heavy price for its miscalculation in its strategies and actions by calling Iran to face a comprehensive confrontation and threatening Iran's national security, he continued.

