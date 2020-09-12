Iran’s response will make enemies regret their miscalculation

“The message of the military drill for enemies and those who have bad thoughts in their minds is that they should never test the Islamic Republic of Iran and never follow their miscalculations because they will regret the response; we displayed part of this response as far as it could be displayed,” said Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi on Saturday after the massive 3-day Zolfaghar-99 military drill was wrapped up in the southern regions of the country.

Iranian armed forces cannot even be compared to a year before, he said, adding, “Our defense industries and universities are consistently helping to build new and updated equipment and collaboration [among forces] are increasing and thanks to God, we have the best readiness.”

Home-grown ‘strategic’ equipment, continued the Major General, has been successfully tested during the drill which has achieved all its pre-determined goals.

Iranian Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi

“We managed to successfully integrate Iran-made submarines and drones into operation based on determined missions,” he said, adding that Fateh submarine and Simorgh drone are signs of the authority of the country in the region.

The message of the drill for Iranians is that armed forces are fully ready to defend the country, its interests, and ideals, added the commander.

The military drill kicked off on Wednesday in the southern shores of the country from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean with the participation of the Army’s Navy, Air Force, Ground Force, and Air Defense.

