Surface-to-surface missile fired from Ghadir-class submarine

Spokesperson of 'Zolfaghar 99 Military Drill' Rear Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks on the sidelines of Zolfaghar-99 drill on Friday and added, “This subsurface missile can be installed on any type of submarine, and today this missile is in mass production and all army submarines will be equipped with this missile.”

Definitely, Ghadir submarine missile will give a strong power to Iran’s Navy in subsea operations, he said, adding, “The range of this missile will be increased significantly in the future.”

Presently, in addition to Ghadir-class submarines, indigenized Fateh submarine is also capable of firing anti-ship cruise missiles, he added.

The missile installed on Fateh submarine is a new generation of Nasr missiles that were completed in "Jask 2" project, and it differs from previous samples of Nasr cruise missiles in terms of range and destruction power, the spokesman of Zolfaghar-99 Military Drill underlined.

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaghar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance.

The drill covers an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

Units of the Army’s Air and Ground Forces will contribute to the maneuvers, during which tactical offensive and defensive strategies will be drilled in line with the country’s agenda to safeguard its territorial waters and maritime access routes.

