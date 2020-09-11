“Ghader” missile fired successfully in Zolfaghar-99 war game

In the main stages of Iran’s Army joint military exercise “Zolfaghar-99”, targeted hypothetical units and floats of the enemy were destroyed by firing cruise missiles.

At this stage of the war game, “Ghader” cruise missile successfully hit the target at a distance of more than 200 km which was fired from coast-to-sea missile sites of Iran’s Navy.

The Spokesperson of 'Zolfaghar 99 Military Drill' Rear Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks on Fri. And added, “Benefited from a wide spectrum of sophisticated naval cruise missiles in different ranges, Iran’s Strategic Army Navy is capable of launching effective missile fire from coast-to-sea missile sites as well as surface and subsurface units.”

Today’s Iran’s Army cruise missiles have special capabilities including effective high-explosive warheads and electronic warfare operations, he underlined.

Rear Admiral Irani emphasized, “Today, coast-to-sea missile systems of Iran’s Army Navy are deployed along southern coastal areas of the country.”

With the unveiling of the long-range cruise missile, a giant step will be taken in missile capability of the army and also defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

The three-day exercises, dubbed Zolfaqar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance.

The drills cover an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

Units of the Army’s Air and Ground Forces will contribute to the maneuvers, during which tactical offensive and defensive strategies will be drilled in line with the country’s agenda to safeguard its territorial waters and maritime access routes.

MA/5020941