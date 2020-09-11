Firing of “Ghader” cruise missile in Zolfaghar-99 war game

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The coast-to-sea cruise missile “Ghader” was fired in Iran’s Army military exercise “Zolfaghar-99”. The missile fired from a coast-to-sea site successfully hit the target at a distance of more than 200 km.

The three-day exercises, dubbed Zolfaqar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance. The drills cover an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.