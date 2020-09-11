  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2020, 1:31 PM

Homegrown Kaman-12 drone carries out mission successfully

Homegrown Kaman-12 drone carries out mission successfully

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The domestically-manufactured Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named “Kaman-12” of Army Air Force successfully carried out its predetermined mission by flying over area of Zolfaghar-99 Joint Military Exercise.

As the first combat drone of the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kaman-12 drone has been designed and produced by experts of Iran’s Army Air Force.

By flying over the Zolfaghar-99 Joint Military Exercise, Kaman-12 Combat Drone successfully carried out its predetermined mission including monitoring and tracing the area of the war game.

In continuation of this military exercise, Iran’s Air Force drones named “Ababil” succeeded in destroying their targets using smart and vertical pinpointing bombs “Ghaem”.

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaqar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance.

The drill covers an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

Units of the Army’s Air and Ground Forces will contribute to the maneuvers, during which tactical offensive and defensive strategies will be drilled in line with the country’s agenda to safeguard its territorial waters and maritime access routes.

MA/5021062

  

News Code 163366

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News