Zolfaghar-99 military exercise wraps up this morning

As held in the presence of Iranian Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and some of senior commanders of the Iran’s Army Force as well as observers from Khatam al-Anbiya Defense Base, a variety of surface and subsurface submarine units of the Navy including destroyers, missile launchers, and submarines of ‘Tariq, Ghadir and Fateh-class submarines’ marched and showcased their strength and power to the world.

In this ceremony, aircrafts of Iran’s Army Air Force accompanied the surface and subsurface units.

The three-day exercise, dubbed Zolfaghar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, condenamed “Sheyed al-Shohada” and with the participation and cooperation of four-unit Army Force and Air Defense Base on the area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

In the military exercise, some of the latest achievements of domestically-produced military equipment were used in compatible with threats of enemies.

Coordination of different forces of the army under the guidance and command of Zolfaghar Base of the army and with the strict supervision of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya Base, benefiting from multi-layered and extensive communications and using the youth in designing and implementing operations and innovations at different levels are considered as important and salient aspects of this exercise.

Implementing amphibious offensive operations, joint batching operations by the Navy and Army Ground Forces, evacuating personnel carriers by naval vessels on the coast to capture it, using native and indigenized ‘Fateh’ submarine, implementing combat operations and targeting the vessel by ‘Simorgh’ UAV, operating Kaman-12 drone of the Air Force and firing the moving objects and targets at sea by Air Force fighters as well as successful launch of cruise and defense missiles were among the plans practiced in this military exercise.

The country's Air Defense Base under the command of Iran Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi has taken necessary measures in safeguarding air borders of the country by monitoring the area of exercise in the southern coastal strip of the country and using the army and IRGC defense systems. In addition, necessary warnings were issued to foreign and trans-regional aircrafts to leave the area of war game.

MA/5021630