Despite US sabotage, Iran-Russia relation entering new phase

The Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky met and held talks with Kazem Jalali, the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow on Monday.

Hailing his trip to Iran, Slutsky considered his meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fruitful and constructive.

In this meeting, he stressed the need to develop national projects and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Slutsky also maintained that despite unilateral sanctions of the United States, a new phase in Iran-Russia economic and political relations is underway.

During this meeting, Iranian and Russian officials discussed some issues on bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia.

