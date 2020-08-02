Zarif stresses need to update document on Iran-Russia coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky on Sunday morning in the building of Iran's Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Zarif described the parliamentary relations between Iran and Russia and especially the emphasis of the two parliaments on strengthening the strategic relations between the two countries as important.

Referring to the level of cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, the Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to update the long-term cooperation document between the two countries to the level of strategic relations.

Leonid Slutsky, for his part, called his visit to Iran amid coronavirus pandemic stemming from the level of relations and important issues between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest issues on JCPOA, expansion of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of economy, as well as the latest developments in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya.

Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee also held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday evening on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Zarif recently paid a one-day visit to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Upon his arrival to Moscow, Zarif said that Iran is planning to extend the 20-year agreement with Russia and have another long term accord with the country if the Russian government voices readiness.

“The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are strategic, and in the current situation where major developments are taking place at the international level, it is essential that we hold regular talks with Russian and Chinese governments,” he added.

