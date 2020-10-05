Iran, Russia call for end to military conflict in Karabakh

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin in a telephone conversation on Monday held talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.

In this conversation, Ghalibaf, who had previously underlined the active follow-up of the mechanism of the Iran-Russia Joint High Parliamentary Commission, said the Iranian parliament is ready to fully implement the agreements between the two countries.

He added that the continuation of constructive talks and consultations and active cooperation of the parliaments of Iran and Russia will play an important role in strengthening and consolidating friendly relations in various regional and international arenas.

As reported, the conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and China on Counter-Terrorism is to be held in Sochi in May 2021.

Volodin, for his part, said his country's Parliament is ready to help facilitate relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

We hope that with the provision of health conditions, we will see the exchange of parliamentary delegations between the parliaments of the two countries, he added.

He referred to the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and said: "Same as Iran, Russia believes that this conflict should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and negotiation."

