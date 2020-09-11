FM dismisses Microsoft allegations on influencing US election

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Fri. and added, “It is for decades the US government has interfered in elections of other countries including Islamic Republic of Iran and is in no position to make such a ridiculous claim against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The United States, which for decades has interfered in the elections of other countries including Iran and overthrown the elected government of the Iranian people, Dr. Mosadegh, and leads an active counterintelligence campaign against other countries, is in no position to raise such a baseless and unfounded claim, Khatibzadeh added.

As it is reiterated for many times, Tehran does not matter who chairs the White House, he said, adding, “What matters for Iran is Washington's adherence to international law, rules and norms and its renunciation of interference in internal affairs of other countries and fulfillment of its obligations.”

Microsoft says hackers linked to Russia, China and Iran are trying to spy on individuals and groups involved in the November 2020 US presidential election.

Russian hackers involved in the Democrats' 2016 campaign are once again involved, the tech company said.

Microsoft emphasized, “It is clear that foreign activist groups have stepped up their efforts to target the election. Both election campaigns on the Democratic front led by Joe Biden and the Republican front led by Donald Trump are targeted by cyber-attackers.”

