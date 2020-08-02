Zarif receives head of Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Cmte

Zarif and Slutsky held a meeting on Sunday morning in the building of Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Leonid Slutsky also held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday evening on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.

During their meeting, Ghalibaf said that comprehensive cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation is expected to be enhanced.

Mohammad Javad Zarif recently paid a one-day visit to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. During his visit, Zarif also held a one-hour telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

