Russia calls Iran as its friend, partner, ally

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin.

The two sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense and military, as well as latest developments on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In this meeting, which took place after the recent visit of Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami to Moscow, the two sides emphasized on the continuation of consultations, trips and cooperation between the two countries with the aim of fighting terrorism and creating peace and stability in the region.

Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin called Iran as a friend, partner and ally of his country.

Iranian Minister of Defense traveled to Moscow in late August to meet with Russian officials. During his visit, he called military cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation ‘positive and progressive’.

