Rouhani felicitates Tajikistan on Independence Day

In his message to Tajik President, Rouhani said, "I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan."

"With regard to the common culture and language, the Islamic Republic of Iran is always willing to develop and deepen relations between the two countries in all bilateral and multilateral fields. In the current situation resulting from the global crisis of coronavirus, it is necessary for the officials of the two countries to work harder and interact with each other to develop cooperation in order to solve the economic problems of the region and share experiences in fighting this disease," he added.

"I hope that in the light of good understanding and joint efforts, we will see the further development of relations between the two countries in the direction of mutual interests, as well as the development of regional and international peace and security," he noted.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan prosperity and felicity," Iranian President said.

ZZ/President.ir