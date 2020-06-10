Senegal congratulates Ghalibaf on election as new Parl. Speaker

"On behalf of myself and the National Assembly of Senegal, I would like to extend my warm and sincere congratulations to you on your election as the new Iranian parliament speaker," the message read.

"I hope that the two countries' parliaments will continue and strengthen their historical and fraternal relations during your mission," it added.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

In an open session, Ghalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become the Parliament speaker, followed by Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani with 17 votes, and Mostafa Mirsalim – a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections – with 12 votes.

As of his election, a number of his foreigner counterparts have sent congratulatory messages for Ghalibaf.

