Syria developments not to affect Iran-Russia strategic deal

"The new 'big' agreement, the text of which has long been ready and agreed upon by the parties, is comprehensive, long-term and 'all-weather' in nature and in this sense does not require any adjustments," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, answering about the possibility of amending the agreement due to the situation in Syria, Sputnik reported.

According to Lavrov, the agreement is intended to legally consolidate the unprecedented progress in bilateral relations achieved in recent years and record their entry into the level of strategic partnership.

"Of course, such a comprehensive document also has an international component. Among other things, it pays special attention to strengthening interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global levels, and sets forth Moscow and Tehran's desire for closer cooperation in the areas of security, defense, the fight against terrorism and extremism, and countering many other common challenges and threats," he said.

MP/