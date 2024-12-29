  1. Politics
Russia reacts to Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has reacted to the border clashes that erupted between Pakistani and Afghan forces on Saturday.

Moscow is worried over the escalation of tensions on the Pakistani-Afghan border and urges both sides to show restraint and engage in constructive dialogue Zakharova said in a commentary.

"Moscow is concerned over the escalation of tensions on the Pakistani-Afghan border where not only the military but also civilians perish in shootouts. We are calling on the sides involved to show restraint and engage in constructive dialogue, aiming to peacefully resolve all differences," the diplomat emphasized, TASS reported.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Ariana News reported clashes on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

