14 people assassinated in Syria in a day

The so-called Syrian human rights center, which is based in London, announced in a report on Saturday night that from last night until today, 14 citizens have been killed in Baniyas, Jableh, and the western suburbs of Hama.

These incidents highlight the need for weapon control and restricting it to government forces, because without such control, the lives of Syrian citizens will be at risk, it added.

It further added that inspections should be carried out only with official permission from the military command to prevent incidents such as kidnapping and murder of citizens by armed groups.

Terrorists, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew the government of President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, soon after they launched a blitz attack against the central government.

