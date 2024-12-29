Netanyahu diagnosed with cancer: Israel PM office

According to the Palestinian news agency Sama, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by an enlarged benign prostate tumor.

Since then, the Prime Minister has received antibiotic treatment and the infection has disappeared, the statement said, adding that he will undergo prostate surgery.

It is his third health scare for the Zionist leader after hernia surgery in March, and having a pacemaker implanted in July after a medical incident.

Netanyahu, the current leader of the Likud Party, has been serving as the Zionist regime's prime minister since 2022 after holding similar positions for 4-year terms before.

He is the main architect of the genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip that has claimed nearly 46,000 lives, mostly women and children since October 7, 2023.

