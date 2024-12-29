Yemen confirms downing of US MQ-9 drone

Yemeni forces shot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out a hostile mission over the Al Bayda' Governorate with a domestically made surface-to-air missile, according to Saree.

This is the 13th drone of this type that the Yemeni air defense systems managed to shoot down in support of Gaza, he said.

"We emphasize the continuation of countering any enemy's attempts to attack the sovereignty of our country. We will continue our operations in support of Gaza until the encroachment on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted," he concluded.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

