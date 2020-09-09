Iranian President congratulates National day of North Korea

In his message to the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un, Rouhani congratulated him on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Wishing good health and success to the North Korean Leader and prosperity to the people of this country, Rouhani expressed hope that relations between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest further develop through the will and determination of the two countries’ high officials.

Day of the Foundation of the Republic is the Republic Day and National day of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, held on 9 September. It is one of the most important holidays of the country.

ZZ/IRN84031753