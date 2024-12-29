North Korea announces extremely tough US strategy

The expanded plenary session, held on December 23-27, summed up the political results of the year and determined the areas of work for the next year. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who chaired the meeting, delivered an address, "highlighting an extremely tough response strategy towards the US, which will be consistently implemented in order to protect North Korea’s future state interests and ensure its security," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The US is the most reactionary state, which sees anti-communism as a permanent state policy. The current reality, where an alliance between the US, Japan, and South Korea has expanded as an aggressive nuclear military bloc and South Korea has turned into a consistent anti-communist outpost for the US, makes it clear to us what direction we should go in, what we should do and how it should be done," the news agency adds.

Kim highlighted "landmark achievements" in building up the country’s defense capabilities. His address pointed to the party’s plans to pursue a pro-active foreign policy.

MP/