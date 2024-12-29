US Ain al-Assad base to be centralized for other bases

The sources also considered this measure a prelude to the start of the largest deployment of American forces in the Middle East.

On Saturday, an informed source revealed three reasons for the increase in air traffic at the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq in order to turn it into a center for equipping other bases.

In an interview with the Baghdad Al-Youm news agency, this source said, "The flight of large cargo planes in Ain al-Asad in the west of the country started at an increasing speed after the 8th of December this year It reached its peak in the past days, some of these flights were carried out from American bases in the Persian Gulf region and others from bases in Europe, carrying soldiers, equipment and supplies."

Amid the release of information indicating that Washington has received the green light to build three new bases in Damascus, Daraa and Quneitra, Ain al-Asad has become a temporary center and the largest base in the Middle East, and troops and equipment are supposed to be sent from there to seven American bases in Syria, especially in Hasakah, the sources added.

This comes as local sources in Syria reported the arrival of a US convoy from Iraq to the Arab state.

The sources added that the US military convoy, including 50 trucks carrying armored vehicles, military equipment, and logistics, is on its way to one of the US military bases in the east and north of Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing.

This is not the first time that American military convoys entered Syria from Iraq with dubious purposes.

In addition to transferring military convoys, the US loots oil and grain from the eastern regions of Syria and transfers it to its bases in Iraq.

MNA/ISN1403100805767