Sisi, Macron stress preserving Syria' territorial integrity

During a phone call on Saturday night, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and beginning an inclusive political process.

The presidency's Spokesman, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two presidents stressed the importance of further enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially economics and investment, Egypt's Presidency website reported.

The two presidents exchanged views on regional developments, underlining the importance of swiftly reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip. This is in addition to the need to avoid escalation and a comprehensive regional war.

The two presidents also discussed developments in Syria. They stressed the importance of preserving the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria and the need to start a comprehensive political process that includes every spectrum of Syrian society.

In the same context, the two presidents highlighted the importance of completing the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and fully implementing Security Council Resolution 1701, while calling to continue supporting and strengthening the capabilities of the Lebanese army and accelerating the process of electing a new president for Lebanon, to achieve stability in the country.

