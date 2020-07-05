Pres. Rouhani congratulates Venezuela on Independence Day

In a message on Sunday, Rouhani expressed congratulations to Venezuelan people and government over the country’s Independence Day.

The Iranian president referred to the need further deepen ‘strategic’ ties between Iran and Venezuela. “I’m sure that as a result of the resistance of Venezuela’s government and great nation, the country will go through its current problems and we will witness the success of Venezuelan people.”

The Iranian president further wished his Venezuelan counterpart health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and happiness.

Venezuela marks its Independence Day year on July 5 which celebrates the anniversary since the enactment of the 1811 Venezuelan Declaration of Independence, making the country the first Spanish colony in South America to declare independence.

The message comes as Iran sent four tankers laden with fuel and one with food to Venezuela in recent weeks despite unilateral sanctions of the US against both countries.

