Tajikistan has special place in Iran foreign policy

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Hatami met and held talks with Tajikistan Minister of Defense Col. General Sher Ali Mirza.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan share a common language, culture, history, religion, and civilization, said the Iranian defense minister in this meeting, adding, “We believe that the existence of partnerships between the two countries can create a lot of chances for the development of relations between the two countries.”

Saying that in the field of bilateral relations, the Republic of Tajikistan has always had a special place in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hatami stressed, “Tajikistan's role in Central Asia has increased the status and importance of Iran-Tajikistan relations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the presence of ISIL terrorist groups in the region, saying, “We have always stated our opposition to the presence of trans-regional forces in various wars and conflicts.”

The Islamic Republic has paid its cost to restore peace and stability in the region, the most important and, of course, irreparable of which was the martyrdom of General Soleimani, the hero of the fight against terrorism and extremism, he added.

The Tajik Defense Minister also, for his part, expressed Tajikistan’s tendency to develop political, military cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Throughout the history of the relations between the two countries, we have been able to achieve good and valuable strategic results due to the many cultural and social commonalities”, he added.

Tajik Defense Minister stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in establishing peace, stability, and security in the region, saying, “Regional conflicts and insecurities underscore the need for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, the fight against drug trafficking, as well as the development and strengthening of regional security.”

