Dec 29, 2024, 10:10 AM

Oman FM to visit Iran soon: Envoy

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA)— The Iranian ambassador to Muscat announced that the Omani foreign minister is scheduled to visit Tehran soon.

Iran's new Ambassador to Oman Mousa Farhang wrote on his X social account, "On the eve of the new year and in the heat of regional developments, we will soon witness a new stage in Tehran-Muscat relations".

He pointed to a new round of regional cooperation between Iran and its neighbors with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, visiting Tehran.

Iran's envoy added that Iran and Oman have a suitable model of relations based on trust and honesty.

