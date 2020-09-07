Iraq’s PMU launches anti-ISIL operation in Diyala province

A spokesperson for Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi said that the forces have mounted an extensive anti-ISIL operation in Khanaqin, Almaalomah reported.

“The operation was carried out after ISIL terrorist elements launched an attack on a security checkpoint that led to the martyrdom of one of the PMU’s commanders,” he added.

He further noted that the presence of Hashd al-Sha’abi on the outskirts of Khanaqin city ensures the stability and security of the region.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

FA/ 5018110