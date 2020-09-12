Iraqi forces kill ISIL commander in Saladin province

Colonel Mohammad Khalil al-Bazi said on Saturday that the commander of ISIL terrorists in Saladin province has been killed in an attack launched by the Iraqi forces in southeastern Samarra. He further noted that three other ISIL elements have also been killed during the operation.

It should be noted that Iraqi forces announced on Friday that one of the commanders of ISIL has been captured.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

