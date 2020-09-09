'Economic ties with Iraq going back to pre-Covid-19 era'

In an interview with IRNA, Iraj Masjedi said one of the main tasks and missions of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq is working on the economic sector, accordingly, a specialized committee has been set up and activated to do focus on this target.

As he said the formed committee works on making investments and doing trade with the Iraqi provinces, activities of Iranian companies in Iraq, and cross-border trade and banking issues with the Iraqi side.

Masjedi added that despite the coronavirus outburst and the limitations caused by this disease, with the efforts made, the two country's border crossings have been gradually re-opened to resume mutual trade and economic activities.

Iran-Iraq trade is gradually being normalized, returning to the pre-coronavirus epidemic conditions, he informed.

Masjedi said that since the new Iraqi government has taken office, dozens of meetings have been held with the Iraqi ministers and economic officials, including the ministers of finance, oil, agriculture, transportation, housing and urban development, trade and power to improve the expansion of mutual economic ties and cooperation.

