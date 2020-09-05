Briefing on Iran’s latest developments

Iran dismisses idea of holding talks with US

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi rejected any offer for talks with the United States after Russia expressed readiness to help Tehran and Washington hold negotiations.

Iran's heavy water stockpile complying with JCPOA: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency, in its latest report, has confirmed that the level of Iran’s heavy water uranium complies with the JCPOA limits.

Insulting Quran, Prophet sign of ISIL terrorism against Islam

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs strongly rebuked the recent blasphemous actions against the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), terming such moves as the resumption of ISIL terrorism.

Iran, Azerbaijan seeking to develop bilateral ties: Envoy

Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi says that his talks with Azeri officials have focused on expanding bilateral relations.

Iran COVID-19 update: 118 deaths, 2,026 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 2,026 COVID-19 infections and 118 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Friday noon. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 382,772 with the death toll standing at 22,044.

Iran, Russia discuss SCO cooperation

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali held a meeting with the Russian ambassador to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry condemns insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has strongly condemned the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing cartoons insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).