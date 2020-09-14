  1. Politics
Hashd al-Sha’abi repels ISIL attack in Iraq's Samarra

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces repelled the ISIL's terrorist attack in southern Samarra.

Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on Monday that its forces managed to repel attacks by ISIL elements in Tal al-Dhahab area in the southern city of Samarra, according to al-Hashed press service. 

The Iraqi Security Intelligence Service announced on Friday evening that four ISIL leaders had been killed during an ambush operation in southern Samarra.

Yesterday, Hashd al-Sha’abi Command in Al Anbar Governorate announced that the PMU forces launched an operation called 'Fath ol-Mobin' against the remnants of ISIL terrorist forces in this area.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

