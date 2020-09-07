Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 887,000

According to the latest figures on Monday, 27,290,531 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 887,554 and recoveries amounting to 19,374,135.

Some 193,250 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 6,460,250 cases have been confirmed.

India comes in second place with 4,202,562 infections and 71,687 deaths.

Brazil has registered 4,137,606 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 126,686 people have died.

There are now more than 1,025,505 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 17,820 people have died.

Peru (689,977), Colombia (666,521), South Africa (638,517), Mexico (634,023), Spain (517,133) Argentina (478,792), and Chile (422,510) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 386,658 positive cases and death toll of 22,293.

