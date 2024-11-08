OIC strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

The OIC announced in a statement on Thursday that the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime constitute a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as a flagrant infringement of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, PressTV reported.

The statement, cited by Iranian news agencies, comes some two weeks after Israeli warplanes used the space available to the US military in Iraq to fire long-range air-to-air missiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces. The assault killed four Iranian Army officers and a civilian.

Iran’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression.

The Islamic organization also vehemently denounced the violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli regime, as the entity used the Arab country’s airspace to carry out the act of aggression against Iran.

The OIC highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and other affected countries reserve the inherent right to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and citizens according to international law and the UN Charter.

The organization reiterated that the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, and Lebanon, as well as its malicious activities elsewhere in West Asia, threaten regional peace, security, and stability.

The organization finally called for the immediate and effective intervention of the UN Security Council as the main body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

Iranian officials have said the Islamic Republic will respond to the recent Israeli act of aggression against the country and will not abandon its rights.

SD/