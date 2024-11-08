  1. Politics
4 terrorists killed in IRGC operation in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has struck a significant blow against enemy-backed militants in Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing four terrorists in an operation aimed at securing the southeastern province.

An IRGC spokesperson told the Tasnim News Agency that a successful operation was carried out in Sistan and Baluchestan province against militants supported by foreign adversaries. 

General Ahmad Shafaei, the exercise spokesperson, added that IRGC forces seized a vehicle and a large cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation.

“The pursuit and elimination of the remaining elements of this terrorist group will continue,” he stated. 

Shafaei also confirmed that one IRGC member was martyred in the operation. 

