Trump victory an opportunity for US to revise wrong policies

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeili Baghaei said Thursday that Trump's victory is an opportunity for the United States to reassess its "wrong policies" in the past.

The US, under then-president Trump, unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear accord signed in 2015 with Iran and imposed a series of draconian sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"We have very bitter experiences with the policies and approaches of different US governments in the past."

The results of the "elections are an opportunity to review and revise the wrong approaches of the past," he added, according to Press TV.

Baghaei reiterated Iran's earlier position that the results of the US election are of no consequence to the Islamic Republic.

"The choice of the American president is the responsibility of the people of that country, and now the American people have made their choice," he said.

"What is important for Iran is the performance of the American government as the evaluation criterion," he added.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani also told reporters in Tehran that Iran does not see any difference between Trump and his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris.

"The election of the US president has nothing to do with us. The general policies of the US and Iran are constant," she said.

"It doesn't matter who becomes the president in the United States because all the necessary planning has been made in advance," Mohajerani said, explaining that Iran is prepared to deal with any new sanctions.

"Basically, we do not see any difference between these two people [Trump and Harris]. Sanctions have strengthened Iran's internal power and we have the power to deal with new sanctions,” she further explained.

In a stunning political comeback with unpredictable consequences for the world, Trump officially became the 47th US president on Wednesday after winning a clear majority of Electoral College votes. So far, Trump has won 295 electoral votes and Harris 226.

He secured a second non-consecutive term nearly four years after he left the White House following a major defeat to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

