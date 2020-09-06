US registers over 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning (GMT +4:30), over 27.06 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 883,000 and recoveries amounting to over 19.16 million.

With 6,431,152 cases and 192,818 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

A key model predicts 410,000 US coronavirus deaths by January 2021, which would mean another 224,000 Americans lost over the next four months.

Brazil comes in second place with 4,123,000 infections and 126,230 deaths.

India has registered 4,113,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 70,679 people have died.

There are now more than 1,020,310 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 17,759 people have died.

In case of cases, next comes Peru (683,702), followed by Colombia (658,456), South Africa (636,884), Mexico (629,409), Spain (517,133) Argentina (471,806), and Chile (420,434) and Iran (384,666).

Other countries registering over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (67,326), the UK (41,549), Italy (35,534), France (30,724), Peru (29,687), Spain (29,418), Iran (22,154), Colombia (21,156), Russia (17,759), South Africa (14,779), and Chile (11,551).

